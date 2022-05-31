PirateCash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $47.00 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. PirateCash has a market cap of $114,628.67 and approximately $47.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PirateCash has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

