PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Trading Up 4.8%

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) shares were up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.18 and last traded at $6.08. Approximately 24,048 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 526,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

MYPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

The firm has a market cap of $771.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.11 and a beta of -1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64.

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. Equities analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $60,134.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,802. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 30,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $123,107.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 161,900 shares of company stock valued at $788,639 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 117,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,514,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

