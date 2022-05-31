Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 300,578 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 149.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,578 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $38,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 360.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $53.81 on Tuesday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.29.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded XPO Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.86.

In other news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.