Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,468 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.51% of Capri worth $49,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,435,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Capri by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Capri by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPRI. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.53.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPRI stock opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.29. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $72.37.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

