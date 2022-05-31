Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 151.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550,600 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.35% of SentinelOne worth $46,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of S. Qualcomm Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,950,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SentinelOne by 61,266.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,598,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,998 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $19,044,000. Finally, Cota Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $18,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

NYSE:S opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $78.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.07.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,008,296 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $34,634,967.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,576,545 shares of company stock worth $55,009,239. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on SentinelOne from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

About SentinelOne (Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.