Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) by 235.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,732,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,621,494 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $52,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in FibroGen by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in FibroGen by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,009,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,237,000 after purchasing an additional 106,654 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,862,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in FibroGen by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 68,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.79. FibroGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $30.12. The company has a market capitalization of $937.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.91.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.76 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 109.22% and a negative return on equity of 109.09%. FibroGen’s revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

FGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.29.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

