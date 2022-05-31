Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $44.77 Million Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 207,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $44,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 92,346 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 78.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $235.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.99. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $236.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.64.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The firm had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UTHR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.78.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $1,117,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total value of $628,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,249.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,049,190. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

