Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $59.88 Million Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,030 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Catalent worth $59,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Catalent by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,070,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,841 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,902 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,074,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,782,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,413,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,963,000 after acquiring an additional 647,484 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTLT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.88.

NYSE CTLT opened at $105.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $86.34 and a one year high of $142.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Profile (Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.