Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 646,000 Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) by 547.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 763,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 646,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.17% of Galapagos worth $42,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,006,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,909,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 2,004.9% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 701,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after purchasing an additional 668,098 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 261,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,410,000 after purchasing an additional 36,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 44.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 210,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 64,696 shares during the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $57.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.41 and a current ratio of 8.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.95. Galapagos NV has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $81.12.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Galapagos from €60.00 ($64.52) to €65.00 ($69.89) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Galapagos from €52.00 ($55.91) to €70.00 ($75.27) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galapagos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.54.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

