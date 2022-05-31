Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 646,000 Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) by 547.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 763,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 646,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.17% of Galapagos worth $42,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,006,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,909,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 2,004.9% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 701,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after purchasing an additional 668,098 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 261,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,410,000 after purchasing an additional 36,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 44.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 210,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 64,696 shares during the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $57.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.41 and a current ratio of 8.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.95. Galapagos NV has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $81.12.
Galapagos Company Profile (Get Rating)
Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galapagos (GLPG)
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.