Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 123,846 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 885,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 123,846 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.06% of Cytokinetics worth $40,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,014,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,752,000 after purchasing an additional 585,782 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,641,000 after acquiring an additional 53,725 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,604,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,727,000 after acquiring an additional 214,005 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,536,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,924,000 after acquiring an additional 298,675 shares during the last quarter.

CYTK stock opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.22. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.72. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 163.01% and a negative net margin of 396.22%. The company had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

In related news, Director Santo J. Costa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 25,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $855,656.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,183 shares of company stock worth $6,877,813. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

