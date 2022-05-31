Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 207.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,946 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.67. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 2.17.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. Research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.79.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

