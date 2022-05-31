Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 43.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,093,000 after buying an additional 41,850 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 46.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,321,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $410.92 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $404.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 113.66% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total value of $118,535.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total value of $384,660.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Fair Isaac from $670.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.14.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

