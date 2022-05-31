Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Increases Stake in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in VNET Group were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Collaborative Holdings Management LP increased its stake in VNET Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 670,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,050,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 65,866 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in VNET Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its stake in VNET Group by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 12,106,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,909 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in VNET Group by 256.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 37,851 shares during the last quarter.

VNET stock opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. VNET Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82.

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). VNET Group had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VNET Group, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VNET shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC decreased their price objective on VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.68.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

