Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 33,016 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33,016 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,531,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,182,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after purchasing an additional 31,944 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,099,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,996 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 85,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 17,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.36 per share, for a total transaction of $35,040,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,459,690 shares of company stock worth $181,140,834 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.55.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

