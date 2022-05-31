Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FLT shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.71.

NYSE:FLT opened at $249.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.23. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $282.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

