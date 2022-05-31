Polymath (POLY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $18.36 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $213.77 million and $18.36 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00016714 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.99 or 0.00214303 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001351 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006659 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000647 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,550,930 coins. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

