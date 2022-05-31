Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.58.

PRCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, Director Sean Davis Kell acquired 10,820 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,988.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matt Ehrlichman acquired 273,128 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $999,648.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,591,070 shares in the company, valued at $35,103,316.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 288,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,137 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Porch Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Porch Group by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 109,437 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Porch Group by 207.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 31,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,981,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,990. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $404.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.08. Porch Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Porch Group will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

