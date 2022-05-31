Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.88

Shares of Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.18.
About Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY)
Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.
