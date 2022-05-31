Puma VCT 12 plc (LON:PU12) Plans Dividend of GBX 40

Puma VCT 12 plc (LON:PU12 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 61.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Puma VCT 12’s previous dividend of $21.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON PU12 opened at GBX 65 ($0.82) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £25.06 million and a P/E ratio of 3.99. Puma VCT 12 has a 12-month low of GBX 55 ($0.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 92 ($1.16). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 64.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 64.67.

Puma Vct 12 Plc is a fund of Puma Investments making growth capital. It make investments in established businesses based in the United Kingdom.

