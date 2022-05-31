Pundi X[new] Market Cap Tops $284.40 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. Pundi X[new] has a market cap of $284.40 million and $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.4% against the dollar and now trades at $786.74 or 0.02479526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.92 or 0.00412618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00033043 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008212 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]'s total supply is 258,491,637 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

