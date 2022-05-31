Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) Trading Down 0.1%

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.49 and last traded at $7.49. 19,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 62,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Puyi during the second quarter worth $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puyi during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puyi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Puyi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also provides asset management services that include managing fund of funds and non-performing loan funds; and corporate financing services.

