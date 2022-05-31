Quant (QNT) Price Hits $72.97 on Major Exchanges

Quant (QNT) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last week, Quant has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a market cap of $880.90 million and approximately $62.89 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $72.97 or 0.00229964 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002901 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $571.14 or 0.01800038 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.61 or 0.00323400 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

