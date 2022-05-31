Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rackspace Technology Inc. provides technology services which design, build and operate cloud environments. Rackspace Technology Inc. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.68.

Shares of RXT opened at $9.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 156.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after buying an additional 148,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,471,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,369,000 after buying an additional 257,208 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,181,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 72,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

