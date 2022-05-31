Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Shares of RKUNF opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average is $8.47. Rakuten Group has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $12.37.
Rakuten Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
