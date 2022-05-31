Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Down to $11.32

Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.32, but opened at $10.91. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 54 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rani Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average of $16.92.

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $1.01. As a group, analysts expect that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.