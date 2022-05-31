Ravencoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $13.19 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a market cap of $312.39 million and approximately $13.19 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.63 or 0.00939216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,901.64 or 1.00000122 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 10,473,290,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.