Raydium (RAY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $110.58 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Raydium has a total market cap of $110.58 million and $32.67 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.72 or 0.00828060 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.04 or 0.00545407 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00032304 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008140 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,996 coins and its circulating supply is 110,447,123 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

