Raymond James Raises AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$34.50

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$34.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AltaGas to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$33.57.

TSE:ALA opened at C$30.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.62. The stock has a market cap of C$8.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.13. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$23.83 and a 1 year high of C$31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that AltaGas will post 2.0031482 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.14%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

