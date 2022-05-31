RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the April 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLLP traded up $5.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,030. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $81.01 and a fifty-two week high of $126.88.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $1,135,521.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,261.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROLLP. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at about $3,291,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at about $4,701,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at about $30,864,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at about $1,990,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile (Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.