RED 1-Day Volume Reaches $20,830.00 (RED)

RED (RED) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. In the last week, RED has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One RED coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. RED has a market cap of $295,948.16 and approximately $20,830.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016636 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.70 or 0.00216315 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001331 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006068 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000654 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000073 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.