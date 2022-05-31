Redmile Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Redmile Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,004,185 shares during the quarter. Redmile Group LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Epizyme worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Epizyme by 470.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,262,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,437 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Epizyme by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 31,809 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Epizyme by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 124,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 52,848 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,366,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after buying an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EPZM traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.45. 23,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,096. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74. Epizyme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Epizyme ( NASDAQ:EPZM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 614.08% and a negative return on equity of 2,459.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPZM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Epizyme from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Epizyme in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

