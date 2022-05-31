Redmile Group LLC Takes $25.08 Million Position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,080,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,765,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,110,000 after buying an additional 1,016,533 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,471,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,342,000 after buying an additional 2,886,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,785,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,728,000 after buying an additional 1,045,693 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,880,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,750,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,896 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ISEE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In related news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $59,143.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Keith Westby sold 9,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $176,847.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,614.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,931. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IVERIC bio stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.66. 13,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,075. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.52. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average is $14.72.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

