Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla. “

Shares of NYSE RDW opened at $4.15 on Friday. Redwire has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39.

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Redwire will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie B. Daniels acquired 10,000 shares of Redwire stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire in the third quarter worth $24,075,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire in the 4th quarter worth about $6,075,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Redwire during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Redwire during the 4th quarter valued at about $954,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of Redwire by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 217,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 116,600 shares during the last quarter. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Poland, Taiwan, and France. The company provides a variety of antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which includes solar arrays, composite booms, RF antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

