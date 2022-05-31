Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 51,646 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,807,274 shares.The stock last traded at $52.75 and had previously closed at $51.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.76 and its 200-day moving average is $56.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

