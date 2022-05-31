Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $925.38 million-$942.84 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.93 million.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.56-$1.56 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

REYN traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.25. 13,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,705. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average is $29.70. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $32.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.