Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,089 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.24% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,323,000 after purchasing an additional 62,940 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 548,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,665,000 after purchasing an additional 247,176 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

In related news, Director James K. Price acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James K. Price acquired 13,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.47 per share, for a total transaction of $499,849.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,019,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,203,025.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 50,147 shares of company stock worth $2,047,376. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MEG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.06.

Shares of NYSE MEG opened at $41.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.79. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.23 and a 52 week high of $80.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $134.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.45 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Montrose Environmental Group Profile (Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.