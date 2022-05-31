Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,702 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,792 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.58% of Model N worth $6,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Model N by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,495 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Model N by 19.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,158,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,812,000 after purchasing an additional 503,792 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Model N in the third quarter worth $13,635,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Model N by 951.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 275,294 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Model N in the fourth quarter worth $3,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

MODN opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.60. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.99 million, a PE ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $76,118.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 146,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,109.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $291,937.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,603,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,166 shares of company stock valued at $565,492. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MODN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

