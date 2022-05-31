Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,005 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Shares of AMOT stock opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $372.16 million, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.64.

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.