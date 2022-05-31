Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) by 106.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,627 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.98% of Duluth worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLTH. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duluth during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Duluth by 360.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Duluth by 318.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Duluth by 261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Duluth alerts:

DLTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Duluth in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Duluth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

DLTH stock opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $371.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Duluth had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $270.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duluth Profile (Get Rating)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.