Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $4.71 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised EPAM Systems to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.00.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM stock opened at $340.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $300.11 and a 200-day moving average of $428.90. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

