Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $5.54 Million Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,506 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.30% of MYR Group worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MYR Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in MYR Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in MYR Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in MYR Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in MYR Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

MYRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MYR Group from $126.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 30th.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $92.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.97 and a 200-day moving average of $96.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.16. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.77 and a 52 week high of $121.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $636.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.10 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 16.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

