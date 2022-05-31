Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $6 Million Stake in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,531 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 1.05% of IRadimed worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. 39.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRMD. StockNews.com began coverage on IRadimed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $466,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,029,000. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRMD opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.44 and a 200 day moving average of $43.16. IRadimed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $55.92. The firm has a market cap of $417.12 million, a P/E ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 0.98.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. IRadimed had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 23.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

