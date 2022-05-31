Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.15% of Fabrinet worth $6,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 62,074 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth $3,455,000. Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 608,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,299,000 after acquiring an additional 128,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 393,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,308,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

Shares of FN opened at $87.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.84. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $80.11 and a fifty-two week high of $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $564.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.