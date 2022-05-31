Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 64,530 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Air Transport Services Group worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATSG opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $34.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $485.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATSG shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, insider Michael L. Berger sold 7,240 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $230,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James T. Pradetto sold 3,242 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $102,025.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,635 shares of company stock worth $84,652 and have sold 10,924 shares worth $346,388. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

