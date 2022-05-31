Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Makes New $3.67 Million Investment in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 179,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.38% of Xponential Fitness at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $971,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,037,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $825,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

XPOF has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xponential Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.15.

NYSE XPOF opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.93. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $26.90.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.34). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.48 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 5,175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $103,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 69.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xponential Fitness Profile (Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

