Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 2,261 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Griffon by 13.8% in the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 490,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,058,000 after purchasing an additional 59,601 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Griffon by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Griffon by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Griffon by 128.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 28,601 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GFF stock opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average is $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Griffon Co. has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $31.85.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.93. Griffon had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $779.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GFF. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Griffon from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Griffon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

