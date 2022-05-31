Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ RGTI opened at 8.81 on Friday. Rigetti Computing has a 52-week low of 5.41 and a 52-week high of 12.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 18.60 and a quick ratio of 18.60.

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of 2.10 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGTI. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,968,000. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,338,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,528,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,224,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

