Rightmove (LON:RMV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 574 ($7.26) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 617 ($7.81).

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RMV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 795 ($10.06) to GBX 800 ($10.12) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 650.33 ($8.23).

Shares of Rightmove stock opened at GBX 597.60 ($7.56) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 609.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 669.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. Rightmove has a 1-year low of GBX 518.50 ($6.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 810 ($10.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06.

In other Rightmove news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.30), for a total value of £15,173.28 ($19,196.96).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

