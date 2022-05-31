Robert W. Baird Trims NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Target Price to $165.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $225.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $228.00 target price (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $269.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $188.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.81 and a 200-day moving average of $248.95. The firm has a market cap of $547.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $155.01 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.29%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 75,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3,633.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73,354 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after purchasing an additional 71,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 772,230 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $210,710,000 after purchasing an additional 16,494 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

