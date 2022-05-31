Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 17.72.

Several research analysts recently commented on RKLB shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Rocket Lab USA to $6.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Roth Capital began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Lab USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ RKLB traded down 0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 4.76. 5,785,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,172,235. The business’s 50-day moving average is 6.90 and its 200-day moving average is 9.55. Rocket Lab USA has a twelve month low of 4.27 and a twelve month high of 21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. VK Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth approximately $1,855,027,000. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,000,218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rocket Lab USA by 806.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,373,494 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $172,057,000 after buying an additional 19,015,363 shares in the last quarter. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth approximately $281,251,000. Finally, Vector Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth approximately $208,373,000.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

